Local Illinois transportation departments want more funding

The Pike County Engineer said that state roads currently recieve more funding than local roads.

There are over 1000 miles of township roads in Pike County, Illinois.

The Pike County Highway Department said it doesn't receive as much funding as it would like.

The maintenance of county roads in Pike County isn't done by the state.

With over 1,000 miles of township roads, and 130 miles of county roads, the Pike County Highway Department has covered a lot of ground.

Pittsfied resident Bruce Gunder said he drives some of those roads every day.

"County roads that could be, that do need some maintaining." Gunder said. "A little more better. There are some that are real bad."

County Engineer Chris Johnson noted that the department is currently in need of more funding and a new initiative may help solve that problem.

"What it would do would put more funds to where we could keep up with the maintenance more." Johnson said. "Currently, we're honestly limping by."

The funding that Johnson would hope to receive would be from the Illinois Transportation Legislative Initiative. The initiative was recently passed by the Pike County Board, and it aimed at restoring the original funding ratio of 60 percent for IDOT, and 40 percent for local roads.

Johnson said that prior to the "Lock Box" Amendment, local roads only got twenty-one and a half percent of transportation tax revenue.

"That essentially twenty-two and a half percent is going to have to be distributed." Johnson said. "This initiative is saying we'd like to get the transportation funding distribution back to the way it was in the eighties."

Johnson says the original ratio reflects road usage statistics. (VFT: Vehicle Miles of Travel, MFT: Motor Fuel Tax, MVR: Motor Vehicle Registration)

Drivers like Gunder agreed that more funding for local roads would be a good thing.

"I think it would be nice if we could see more money." Gunder said. "I think everybody would be happy, and we would see more roads getting done."