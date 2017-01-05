City of Quincy works to keep roads clear this winter

The city of Quincy says it's putting more effort to keep the roads safe this winter.

Road salt prices are $20 per ton cheaper than last year from the same provider, according to Quincy Central Services.

The extra money saved from the lower cost of salt allows workers to put more effort in keeping road conditions hazard-free.



"So far this year we've used about 85 ton more than what we did last year. We've actually been out two more times than what we were last year. But still we are at a savings because the cheaper price of the salt. So we still spent less than what we did last year," said John Schafer, Assistant Director of Quincy Central Services.

Schafer says his drivers first started treating the roads at eleven last night and searched for slick spots throughout the morning.