Cavemen co-owner claims no baseball in Hannibal this summer

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- One co-owner remains silent while the other co-owner predicts a grim future.
The problem is no one is speaking in a positive tone about the future of the Hannibal Cavemen.
Co-owner Rick DeStefane told WGEM Sports by phone Thursday afternoon "there won't be baseball in Hannibal this summer."
This comes on the heels of a California man's decision earlier this week not to pursue ownership of the Cavemen franchise.
DeStefane turned down a request for a more thorough interview, preferring to meet in-person. His travel schedule wouldn't allow for a face-to-face interview Thursday.
Meanwhile, co-owner and franchise founder Bob Hemond has not returned several phone calls and messages.
Newly named Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien says the league will release a statement on Friday
