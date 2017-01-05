Cavemen co-owner claims no baseball in Hannibal this summer

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- One co-owner remains silent while the other co-owner predicts a grim future.



The problem is no one is speaking in a positive tone about the future of the Hannibal Cavemen.



Co-owner Rick DeStefane told WGEM Sports by phone Thursday afternoon "there won't be baseball in Hannibal this summer."



This comes on the heels of a California man's decision earlier this week not to pursue ownership of the Cavemen franchise.



DeStefane turned down a request for a more thorough interview, preferring to meet in-person. His travel schedule wouldn't allow for a face-to-face interview Thursday.



Meanwhile, co-owner and franchise founder Bob Hemond has not returned several phone calls and messages.



Newly named Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien says the league will release a statement on Friday