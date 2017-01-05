WIU Women's Basketball: Opportunity leads Leathernecks to success

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The calendar hadn't even hit Halloween and already a red flag had been flown.



It was October 25 and the Western Illinois women's basketball team lost to NCAA Division II William Jewell.



Fortunately for the Leathernecks it was only an exhibition.



JD Gravina's group hasn't let off the gas pedal ever since. Following Thursday's win over Denver they have won 12 of 16 games overall and won all seven home games.



Gravina doesn't feel his team has surpassed expectations because coaches always have high hopes for every team.



"I think I thought there would be a few more growing pains (after) losing our top leading scorer and rebounder from last year, (and) our two All-Conference kids," Gravina said. "But I also felt with all those opportunities we had a lot of kids that could step up and fill those roles. I was pretty optimistic at the same time."



Western split on the road to start Summit League play but Thursday's victory puts them at 2-1 in conference with Oral Roberts paying a visit Saturday.



Gravina says the focus remains on playing their style and he feels success will continue.



"We're a team when we play tight we don't take advantage of our strength," he explained.



"We've had a few games like that, and I keep telling these girls, if we play loose and we play aggressive, eventually we're a good enough offensive team we're going to make a run. Continue to play loose and aggressive I think is an important key."



The next victory for the Leathernecks will be Gravina's 200th in his career.