Demolition bids in for new Adams County Jail site

The new Adams County jail will remain downtown to connect with the courthouse seen here.

This attorney's office moved after selling the building to make way for the new Adams County Jail.

Four of the buildings needed to be removed to make way for the new Adams County Jail.

Demolition plans to make way for the new Adams County Jail are on schedule and could be finalized as soon as next week.

Jail Committee members opened up sealed bids Thursday to prepare for the committee meeting next week. Chairman Mark Peter says while a lot of companies showed interest, the large scale project dwindled it down to only two submission. Peter says the timing of the year also helped get good bids.

"One of the advantages of this time of the year, is there isn't a lot of other work going around," Peter said. "So the people who do the demolition work are looking for work this time of the year."

The jail committee will review the bids at Monday's meeting and send a recommendation to the full board which meets on Tuesday. Demolition could begin two weeks after that.