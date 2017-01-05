Pike County one step closer to wind farm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pike County one step closer to wind farm

Posted:
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Pike County is one step closer to getting a wind farm outside of Pittsfield.

Zoning administrator Mark Mountain says that Illinois Winds, has agreed to pay$20,000 for a third party review. The review is being done by Patrick Engineering, and Mountain says it will take a minimum of one month to complete.

The review will determine if another review is needed before the process moves forward.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.