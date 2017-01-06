Thursday's Area Scores - January 5 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - January 5

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Noah Talton had 23 points to lead Knox County past Mexico and a spot in the Highland Tournament championship. Noah Talton had 23 points to lead Knox County past Mexico and a spot in the Highland Tournament championship.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

-- MSHSAA
(Highland Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Canton: 52
Clark County: 66
Zeb Riney: 24 pts
Chandler Bevans: 17 pts, scored 1,000th career point
Cole Kirchner: 17 pts

Mexico: 36
7) Knox County: 49
Noah Talton: 23 pts
Hayden Miller: 10 pts
- Clark County vs. Knox County (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Highland: 49
Bowling Green: 39
Matthew Scoggin: 26 pts

Macon: 37
Palmyra: 58
Ragar Plunkett: 11 pts

(Clopton Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Clopton: 57
9) Monroe City: 54
Stephen Talbert: 20 pts
CE Talton: 22 pts
Hawks: hand Panthers their first loss

Wellsville-Middletown: 51
Louisiana: 56
Derek Richards: 25 pts
- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

(Marceline Tournament)
*Semifinals*
South Shelby: 50
Glasgow: 71

(Madison Tournament)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Madison: 40
Mark Twain: 42
Bailey McMillen/Devin Neff: 12 pts each

(Warrenton Tournament)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Hannibal: 63
O'Fallon Christian: 65
Dezi Jones: 25 pts
Trevor Watson: 16 pts

(Non-Tournament)
Brashear: 21
Marion County: 55
Ty Bowdish: 24 pts

-- IHSAA
Keokuk: 50
Central Lee: 55
Rick Galle: 21 pts

-- IHSA
Unity: 29
9) Pittsfield: 35
Noah Mendenhall: 12 pts

Biggsville WC: 37
West Hancock: 58
Logan Dorethy: 23 pts

Pleasant Hill: 55
Triopia: 45
Russell Miller: 18 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

-- IGHSAU
12) Keokuk: 56
15) Central Lee: 42
Aryn Kindig: 12 pts

-- IHSA
Quincy High: 43
Moline: 55
Jada Humphrey: 13 pts

Macomb: 31
6) Central/SE: 75
Laney Lantz: 35 pts
Kolby McClelland: 14 pts, 13 rebs

Illini West: 53
Monmouth-Roseville: 45
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts

Brown County: 62
Griggsville-Perry: 34
Ally Heldt: 19 pts

-- MSHSAA
Brashear: 35
Marion County: 37
Elizabeth Straus: 12 pts, 10 rebs


**College Basketball, Men's**

Quincy: 79
McKendree: 77
Joe Tagarelli: 27 pts, 11 rebs (GW basket with :01.5 left)
Evan McGaughey: 17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Hawks: (14-1, 4-0), 13th straight win

Hannibal-LaGrange: 53
Lyon: 71
Demetrius Early: 12 pts
Trojans: (4-9, 1-8)


**College Basketball, Women's**

Denver: 62
Western Illinois: 87
Taylor Higginbotham: 28 pts (career high)
Morgan Blumer: 25 pts
Leathernecks: (12-4, 2-1)

Quincy: 64
McKendree: 61
Cha Cha Williams: 16 pts
Lady Hawks: (4-10, 1-3)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 44
Lyon: 101
Emma Penn: 14 pts
Lady Trojans: (2-13, 2-8)


**High School Wrestling**

Fulton: 27
Hannibal: 46

West Hancock: 30
Keokuk: 48

Fairfield: 39
Keokuk: 40

Washington: 54
Fort Madison: 18

Canton: 26
Macomb: 44

