Thursday's Area Scores - January 5

Noah Talton had 23 points to lead Knox County past Mexico and a spot in the Highland Tournament championship.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



-- MSHSAA

(Highland Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Canton: 52

Clark County: 66

Zeb Riney: 24 pts

Chandler Bevans: 17 pts, scored 1,000th career point

Cole Kirchner: 17 pts



Mexico: 36

7) Knox County: 49

Noah Talton: 23 pts

Hayden Miller: 10 pts

- Clark County vs. Knox County (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Highland: 49

Bowling Green: 39

Matthew Scoggin: 26 pts



Macon: 37

Palmyra: 58

Ragar Plunkett: 11 pts



(Clopton Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Clopton: 57

9) Monroe City: 54

Stephen Talbert: 20 pts

CE Talton: 22 pts

Hawks: hand Panthers their first loss



Wellsville-Middletown: 51

Louisiana: 56

Derek Richards: 25 pts

- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 7 p.m.)



(Marceline Tournament)

*Semifinals*

South Shelby: 50

Glasgow: 71



(Madison Tournament)

*Consolation Semifinals*

Madison: 40

Mark Twain: 42

Bailey McMillen/Devin Neff: 12 pts each



(Warrenton Tournament)

*Consolation Semifinals*

Hannibal: 63

O'Fallon Christian: 65

Dezi Jones: 25 pts

Trevor Watson: 16 pts



(Non-Tournament)

Brashear: 21

Marion County: 55

Ty Bowdish: 24 pts



-- IHSAA

Keokuk: 50

Central Lee: 55

Rick Galle: 21 pts



-- IHSA

Unity: 29

9) Pittsfield: 35

Noah Mendenhall: 12 pts



Biggsville WC: 37

West Hancock: 58

Logan Dorethy: 23 pts



Pleasant Hill: 55

Triopia: 45

Russell Miller: 18 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



-- IGHSAU

12) Keokuk: 56

15) Central Lee: 42

Aryn Kindig: 12 pts



-- IHSA

Quincy High: 43

Moline: 55

Jada Humphrey: 13 pts



Macomb: 31

6) Central/SE: 75

Laney Lantz: 35 pts

Kolby McClelland: 14 pts, 13 rebs



Illini West: 53

Monmouth-Roseville: 45

Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts



Brown County: 62

Griggsville-Perry: 34

Ally Heldt: 19 pts



-- MSHSAA

Brashear: 35

Marion County: 37

Elizabeth Straus: 12 pts, 10 rebs





**College Basketball, Men's**



Quincy: 79

McKendree: 77

Joe Tagarelli: 27 pts, 11 rebs (GW basket with :01.5 left)

Evan McGaughey: 17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists

Hawks: (14-1, 4-0), 13th straight win



Hannibal-LaGrange: 53

Lyon: 71

Demetrius Early: 12 pts

Trojans: (4-9, 1-8)





**College Basketball, Women's**



Denver: 62

Western Illinois: 87

Taylor Higginbotham: 28 pts (career high)

Morgan Blumer: 25 pts

Leathernecks: (12-4, 2-1)



Quincy: 64

McKendree: 61

Cha Cha Williams: 16 pts

Lady Hawks: (4-10, 1-3)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 44

Lyon: 101

Emma Penn: 14 pts

Lady Trojans: (2-13, 2-8)





**High School Wrestling**



Fulton: 27

Hannibal: 46



West Hancock: 30

Keokuk: 48



Fairfield: 39

Keokuk: 40



Washington: 54

Fort Madison: 18



Canton: 26

Macomb: 44