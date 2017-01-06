Thursday's Area Scores - January 5

**High School Basketball, Boys**
-- MSHSAA
(Highland Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Canton: 52
Clark County: 66
Zeb Riney: 24 pts
Chandler Bevans: 17 pts, scored 1,000th career point
Cole Kirchner: 17 pts
Mexico: 36
7) Knox County: 49
Noah Talton: 23 pts
Hayden Miller: 10 pts
- Clark County vs. Knox County (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Highland: 49
Bowling Green: 39
Matthew Scoggin: 26 pts
Macon: 37
Palmyra: 58
Ragar Plunkett: 11 pts
(Clopton Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Clopton: 57
9) Monroe City: 54
Stephen Talbert: 20 pts
CE Talton: 22 pts
Hawks: hand Panthers their first loss
Wellsville-Middletown: 51
Louisiana: 56
Derek Richards: 25 pts
- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
(Marceline Tournament)
*Semifinals*
South Shelby: 50
Glasgow: 71
(Madison Tournament)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Madison: 40
Mark Twain: 42
Bailey McMillen/Devin Neff: 12 pts each
(Warrenton Tournament)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Hannibal: 63
O'Fallon Christian: 65
Dezi Jones: 25 pts
Trevor Watson: 16 pts
(Non-Tournament)
Brashear: 21
Marion County: 55
Ty Bowdish: 24 pts
-- IHSAA
Keokuk: 50
Central Lee: 55
Rick Galle: 21 pts
-- IHSA
Unity: 29
9) Pittsfield: 35
Noah Mendenhall: 12 pts
Biggsville WC: 37
West Hancock: 58
Logan Dorethy: 23 pts
Pleasant Hill: 55
Triopia: 45
Russell Miller: 18 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
-- IGHSAU
12) Keokuk: 56
15) Central Lee: 42
Aryn Kindig: 12 pts
-- IHSA
Quincy High: 43
Moline: 55
Jada Humphrey: 13 pts
Macomb: 31
6) Central/SE: 75
Laney Lantz: 35 pts
Kolby McClelland: 14 pts, 13 rebs
Illini West: 53
Monmouth-Roseville: 45
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
Brown County: 62
Griggsville-Perry: 34
Ally Heldt: 19 pts
-- MSHSAA
Brashear: 35
Marion County: 37
Elizabeth Straus: 12 pts, 10 rebs
**College Basketball, Men's**
Quincy: 79
McKendree: 77
Joe Tagarelli: 27 pts, 11 rebs (GW basket with :01.5 left)
Evan McGaughey: 17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Hawks: (14-1, 4-0), 13th straight win
Hannibal-LaGrange: 53
Lyon: 71
Demetrius Early: 12 pts
Trojans: (4-9, 1-8)
**College Basketball, Women's**
Denver: 62
Western Illinois: 87
Taylor Higginbotham: 28 pts (career high)
Morgan Blumer: 25 pts
Leathernecks: (12-4, 2-1)
Quincy: 64
McKendree: 61
Cha Cha Williams: 16 pts
Lady Hawks: (4-10, 1-3)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 44
Lyon: 101
Emma Penn: 14 pts
Lady Trojans: (2-13, 2-8)
**High School Wrestling**
Fulton: 27
Hannibal: 46
West Hancock: 30
Keokuk: 48
Fairfield: 39
Keokuk: 40
Washington: 54
Fort Madison: 18
Canton: 26
Macomb: 44
