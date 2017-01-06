Illinois law expands access to birth control

Thousands of women across the state of Illinois now have easier access and more options for birth control, as millions of others across the country await looming possibility that lawmakers could defund Planned Parenthood with the repeal of Obamacare.

(WGEM) -- Thousands of women across the state of Illinois now have easier access, more options, and no out-of-pocket costs for birth control.

A new Illinois law called House Bill 5576 took effect at the start of the new year, expanding access to birth control in Illinois even more-so than measures already included in the Affordable Care Act.

As reported by the State Journal Register, some women's health experts are now calling access and options for birth control in Illinois the most comprehensive in the country.

The biggest difference between the new Illinois law and Obamacare are the options insurance companies are required to include related to women's health.

House Bill 5576 requires all brands and types of pills to be covered without cost sharing.

It does not mandate coverage of abortions.

The changes will apply to a roughly half or slightly less than that of women in the state of Illinois.

The law only applies to those who are under the umbrella of the Illinois Department of Insurance, not those insured through their employer or self-insured.

For that group of women, signs point to rising concerns of the real possibility of Obamacare being pulled when President-Elect Donald Trump takes office, which would mean losing access to women's health services for thousands.

That would in-turn limit certain women's health options to organizations and clinics such as Planned Parenthood, which was put in the spotlight this week in Washington at a very critical time.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Planned Parenthood of Illinois saw a 460 percent increase in the number of women seeking certain types of birth control following the results of the Presidential Election.

On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said that measures to defund Planned Parenthood would be included in the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are obviously opposed to this and as NBC News reported Thursday, some House Republicans in favor of repealing Obamacare have already come out against defunding Planned Parenthood, saying the organization and the Affordable Care Act should be treated as separate issues.