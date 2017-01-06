Watch Live: Michelle Obama Gives Final Remarks as First Lady - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Watch Live: Michelle Obama Gives Final Remarks as First Lady

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
First Lady Michelle Obama First Lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama speaks at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event at the White House in what will be her final remarks as first lady.

You can watch the live stream below.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.