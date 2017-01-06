Hannibal Cavemen franchise opts to suspend operations, may return in 2018

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Summer baseball won't return to America's Hometown in 2017.



The Prospect League announced Friday the Hannibal Cavemen will suspend operations for the upcoming season.



The DuPage Drones will also sit out the upcoming summer season. But both the Cavemen and Drones are expected to return in 2018 "at locations to be determined."



Hannibal's co-owners have taken different approaches to dealing with the decision to cease operations for the time being.



Co-owner and founder Bob Hemond has not returned multiple phone calls and messages left by WGEM Sports, whereas co-owner Rick DeStefane has been up front about the situation and said by phone Thursday "there will not be baseball in Hannibal this summer."



The Cavemen were founded in 2009 and have yet to make the Prospect League playoffs. Last summer they finished with a league worst 13-47 record.



The league also announced each team will play a 60-game schedule which "is comprised mostly of two-game series, with limited travel into the other division."



The 10-team Prospect League will be split into two divisions. The Quincy Gems will play in the West Division along with Danville (Ill.), Lafayette (Ind.), Terre Haute (Ind.), and Springfield (Ill.).



The East Division will feature Butler (Pa.), Champion City (Springfield, Ohio), Chillicothe (Ohio), Kokomo (Ind.), and West Virginia (Beckley).