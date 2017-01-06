The American Cancer Society estimates about 12,820 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed this year.

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month.

Doctor Tanya Mero, an OBGYN with Quincy Medical Group, said having a month dedicated to cervical health raise awareness about the need for pap smears.

She said cervical cancer is avoidable, due to pap smears and the HPV vaccine. However, sometimes patients don't know what causes cervical cancer.

"One thing that is misunderstood is that they think it might be a genetic abnormality or something that they got through their family, but it's not," Mero said. "It's totally acquired from a HPV virus, so it's an infection. If you don't have the HPV virus it's very unlikely that you would have cervical cancer."

Mero went on to say that 50% of women that are diagnosed with cervical cancer have never had a pap smear before. Doctors recommend screenings for cervical cancer should begin at age 21.