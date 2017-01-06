Keokuk seeking funding to fix deteriorating city streets

Many streets have cracking cement in the city of Keokuk,

Keokuk drivers said they would like to see the roads around town improve.

Johnson Street Road is one of the streets the city hopes to fix with grant funding.

Keokuk drivers said on Friday that their roads could really use some work.

Resident Kent Bawden said that a lot of the roads are difficult to drive.

"Awful Bumpy." Bawden said. "You gotta go slow a lot of times. Even then it's rough."

The city says it is working on a solution to the problem. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city is currently looking into a grant that would help address the most needy roads in town.

"The grant identified Johnson Street, Carbide Lane, and a few others." Burnett said. "Really Johnson and Carbide are two very primary roads for both industry and we've got several multi-family housing sites along that road."

The grant would be worth roughly $700,000, and Burnett noted that being able to use such a large amount of money would really help Keokuk streets improve.

"Yeah its a big impact for us. That helps us take care of streets, and get the other capital projects that we need completed." Burnett said. "And so we're hopeful that we're able to receive the grant funds."

Residents like Bawden said they hope the funding does come through. They are tired of referring to their streets as "awful rough".

Burnett said that the grant funding would be available within five years, and if they do not receive the funding, they will have to prioritize road projects.