Looking for a career change? WGEM/John Wood offering 'career makeover'

If you've been itching to earn a degree or change your career, you may be interested in a Career Makeover.

WGEM is partnering with the John Wood Community College Foundation to help someone get a higher education. Applications are being accepted now until January 20th..

Diane Beroiza is currently pursuing a business degree. She said getting a college degree is something she's always wanted.

"There's always been an excuse and it's something I've always wanted to do," Beroiza said. "And not necessarily with one particular goal in mind, more for the reason to show my children that you can do this. I want my kids to pursue an education."

One individual will receive a scholarship from the John Wood Community Foundation, including tuition, fees and books.

For more information on the Career Makeover and to get your application started, click here.