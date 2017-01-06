Quincy Police Department taking applications for Citizen Police Academy

If you've ever been interested in law enforcement or curious what it's like to be a police officer, you may be interested in Quincy's Citizen Police Academy.

The academy is held twice a year, with the next session starting February 23rd.

Officials with the Quincy Police Department Pro-Act Unit said the class limit is 20 and it's already half-full. They also said attendees will learn about their administration, emergency response team, K-9 unit and take ride alongs.

"I think the citizens need to have a better understanding of their police department," Pro-Act Unit Assistant S Deb Beebe said, "See how their tax dollars are being spent. It's a great way to build a relationship with the police department. And the police department just, the more people supporting them better."

The academy will meet on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You must be 18 years and older and fill out an application.