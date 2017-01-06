Saukees get boost from injury-free team

Just before the start of regional play last season the Pittsfield boys basketball team suffered a severe set back when starting center Korbyn Personett broke his foot at practice.



"It was really frustrating but you have you look on the positive side and just work at it much harder when you get back," said Personett.



"You improve, improve, improve and just make it stronger."



Personett's injury required surgery and kept him from playing any sports for the rest of his junior season but with his senior year on the horizon, Personett did what someone in his position does best, he rebounded.



"It's difficult but it depends on what mindset you have. If you have a mindset of working hard everyday you'll be fine," said the senior.



"He's had that approach that anything can be taken away in an instant and so he has done a nice job of preparing himself and the guys have done a nice job of rallying around him," said head coach Brad Tomhave,



With the health of Personett providing a force in the front court the Saukees were still looking for one in the back court and got it with the return of senior guard Nick Reel.



"Injuries are something you can't avoid. You just have to adapt to your situation," said Reel.



The senior guard has plenty of experience adapting on the court after rehabilitating injuries he sustained during both his sophomore and junior seasons.



However, now he has become the perfect back-court mate with point guard Noah Mendenhall.



"He always sets me up for good positioning so I don't have to do much, just get the ball to the next guy," said Reel.



"He makes plays," said Mendenhall of his back-court teammate.



"If I can get him the ball he has to knock it down. I tell him, 'Nick I'll get you the ball as long as you knock it down.'"



With a perfect pair in the back-court and a dominant force up front, the Saukees have only been knocked down once in a loss to Illini West. Now, they themselves state-ranked and ready to strike.



