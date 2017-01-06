Local health officials urge importance of home radon checks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local health officials urge importance of home radon checks

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Health officials are warning Tri-State residents to make sure their home is free of radon.

Officials at he Adams County Health Department say that 53% of tested homes in Adams County have elevated levels of Radon, and they urge residents to make sure their houses are safe. The odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, and they say January is the best time to check for Radon. 

"When our homes are closed up, it gives us better results on our radon tests. If you're opening the windows and doors, it allows outside air to dilute the gas that may be in your home, and that's not what we're wanting to know," said Tony Dede with the Adams County Health Department.

Getting a test kit at local stores, is an easy way to find out if your home has a dangerous level of radon. If you are building a home, you can design it to keep radon levels low. 
 

