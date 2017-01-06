Local fliers react to Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

The deadly Fort Lauderdale shooting has local fliers talking about how they feel airport safety is handled.

Those heading from the Quincy Regional Airport to the St. Louis Airport which is similar than the one in Ft. Lauderdale say they weren't concerned. They say while safety concerns are always in the back of your mind, they feel airport security does a good job making sure these types of incidents don't happen often.

A father who was sending his two step-daughters on a flight says he's not worried with them flying and he hopes the Florida airport shooting doesn't lead to broader safety changes.

"It could lead to new regulations, new laws that could prohibit flying with a gun even if it's checked in or securing certain places in an airport, but again you can't secure every place. It's just impossible," J.T. Stumpf said.

People boarding Cape Air Friday said the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting won't make them think twice about flying in the future.