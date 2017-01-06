QMG to buy Two Rivers Regional Council building

Calvary Tabernacle will be relocating after the building it's in will be sold to Quincy Medical Group.

A Quincy church will have to find a new home now that the building it's in will be sold.

Quincy Medical Group told WGEM they are in the process of buying the Two Rivers Regional Council building at 12th and Hampshire Streets. All other businesses and organizations in the building, including the Calvary Tabernacle Church, must be out by mid-February.

The pastor called it a blessing in disguise.

"Some of the things we have in our future as far as vision and plans, like food pantry or alcohol, drug rehab programs, those types of things we're moving towards were types of things we couldn't do in this facility," Pastor Greg Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm says the church still hasn't been able to find a new home yet, but says QMG is offering to help with the move.