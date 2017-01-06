Local educators react to new Illinois teaching measure

Local education officials say a new law could reduce the growing teacher shortage in Illinois.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed the measure Friday, making it easier for out-of-state teachers to move to Illinois.

It would grant an Illinois license to those with comparable out-of-state licenses. Education officials say many passed on jobs in the state because of the costs and the time it took.

"I know of a couple instances where people had a Missouri teaching license and were interested in the positions and when they looked at everything that needed to be done to get a new license said, at this time I'm going to look elsewhere," said Jill Reis, Regional Superintendent, ROE 1.

The new law also cuts the application fee down for substitute teachers.

