Stolen guns seized, woman arrested during meth bust

Law enforcement from three different Tri-State agencies say they seized stolen guns and drugs in a Friday night raid on Quincy's north side.



Police arrested Kimberly A. McGuire, 48, of 2500 Northbrook Drive after serving a search warrant at the residence.



The West Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriffs Office, and the Quincy Police Department conducted the raid, seizing methamphetamine ICE, prescription drugs, and firearms reported stolen in a burglary near Mt. Sterling, Illinois.



Police booked McGuire into the Adams County Jail. Meanwhile, police say a teenager was in the residence at the time of the search.



The Department of Children and Family Services will now open an investigation into the welfare of the child.



All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.