Friday Sports Extra - January 6

Clopton dealt Monroe City its first loss en route to winning the Clopton Tournament championship.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



-- MSHSAA

(Clopton Tournament)

*Championship*

7) Monroe City: 45

1) Clopton: 46

Ashtyn Lagemann: Tournament MVP

Lady Hawks: hand Lady Panthers first loss of the season



*Consolation*

Louisiana: 34

Wellsville-Middletown: 37



(Highland Tournament)

*Third Place*

Highland: 44

Knox County: 63

Kaitlin Benson: 20 pts



*Consolation*

Macon: 46

Bowling Green: 51



(Non-Tournament)

9) Scotland County: 69

Harrisburg: 31

Calesse Bair: 26 pts



Marion County: 54

Novinger: 59

Sadie Spratt: 19 pts



-- IGHSAU

Fairfield: 62

Fort Madison: 26



15) Central Lee: 47

WACO: 38



Holy Trinity: 31

Burlington ND: 59





**High School Basketball, Boys**



-- MSHSAA

(Highland Tournament)

*Third Place*

Canton: 47

Mexico: 54



*Consolation*

Highland: 46

Palmyra: 36

Conor Jones: 15 pts

Matthew Scoggin: 10 pts



(Madison Tournament)

*Consolation*

Mark Twain: 47

Cairo: 46

Brad Tonkinson: 16 pts

Bailey McMillen: 14 pts



(Marceline Tournament)

*Third Place*

South Shelby: 59

Meadville: 48

Alec Patterson: 19 pts, 10 rebs, 11 assists



(Non-Tournament)

Scotland County: 69

Harrisburg: 83

Aaron Buford: 22 pts, 6 rebs



Marion County: 33

Novinger: 63



-- IHSAA

Fairfield: 61

Fort Madison: 71

CJ Richardson: 18 pts



Central Lee: 50

WACO: 22

Rick Galle: 16 pts



Holy Trinity: 42

Burlington ND: 54

Conner Conrad: 12 pts



-- IHSA

Macomb: 55

Monmouth-Roseville: 57

(Overtime)

Carter Fayhee: 20 pts



Beardstown: 35

Rushville/Industry: 32



South Fulton: 52

Bushnell-PC: 55

Dravin Martin/Jason Housenga: 11 pts each