Friday Sports Extra - January 6

**High School Basketball, Girls**
-- MSHSAA
(Clopton Tournament)
*Championship*
7) Monroe City: 45
1) Clopton: 46
Ashtyn Lagemann: Tournament MVP
Lady Hawks: hand Lady Panthers first loss of the season
*Consolation*
Louisiana: 34
Wellsville-Middletown: 37
(Highland Tournament)
*Third Place*
Highland: 44
Knox County: 63
Kaitlin Benson: 20 pts
*Consolation*
Macon: 46
Bowling Green: 51
(Non-Tournament)
9) Scotland County: 69
Harrisburg: 31
Calesse Bair: 26 pts
Marion County: 54
Novinger: 59
Sadie Spratt: 19 pts
-- IGHSAU
Fairfield: 62
Fort Madison: 26
15) Central Lee: 47
WACO: 38
Holy Trinity: 31
Burlington ND: 59
**High School Basketball, Boys**
-- MSHSAA
(Highland Tournament)
*Third Place*
Canton: 47
Mexico: 54
*Consolation*
Highland: 46
Palmyra: 36
Conor Jones: 15 pts
Matthew Scoggin: 10 pts
(Madison Tournament)
*Consolation*
Mark Twain: 47
Cairo: 46
Brad Tonkinson: 16 pts
Bailey McMillen: 14 pts
(Marceline Tournament)
*Third Place*
South Shelby: 59
Meadville: 48
Alec Patterson: 19 pts, 10 rebs, 11 assists
(Non-Tournament)
Scotland County: 69
Harrisburg: 83
Aaron Buford: 22 pts, 6 rebs
Marion County: 33
Novinger: 63
-- IHSAA
Fairfield: 61
Fort Madison: 71
CJ Richardson: 18 pts
Central Lee: 50
WACO: 22
Rick Galle: 16 pts
Holy Trinity: 42
Burlington ND: 54
Conner Conrad: 12 pts
-- IHSA
Macomb: 55
Monmouth-Roseville: 57
(Overtime)
Carter Fayhee: 20 pts
Beardstown: 35
Rushville/Industry: 32
South Fulton: 52
Bushnell-PC: 55
Dravin Martin/Jason Housenga: 11 pts each
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.