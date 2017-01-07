Friday Sports Extra - January 6 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - January 6

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Clopton dealt Monroe City its first loss en route to winning the Clopton Tournament championship. Clopton dealt Monroe City its first loss en route to winning the Clopton Tournament championship.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

-- MSHSAA
(Clopton Tournament)
*Championship*
7) Monroe City: 45
1) Clopton: 46
Ashtyn Lagemann: Tournament MVP
Lady Hawks: hand Lady Panthers first loss of the season

*Consolation*
Louisiana: 34
Wellsville-Middletown: 37

(Highland Tournament)
*Third Place*
Highland: 44
Knox County: 63
Kaitlin Benson: 20 pts 

*Consolation*
Macon: 46
Bowling Green: 51

(Non-Tournament)
9) Scotland County: 69
Harrisburg: 31
Calesse Bair: 26 pts

Marion County: 54
Novinger: 59
Sadie Spratt: 19 pts

-- IGHSAU
Fairfield: 62
Fort Madison: 26

15) Central Lee: 47
WACO: 38

Holy Trinity: 31
Burlington ND: 59


**High School Basketball, Boys**

-- MSHSAA
(Highland Tournament)
*Third Place*
Canton: 47
Mexico: 54

*Consolation*
Highland: 46
Palmyra: 36
Conor Jones: 15 pts
Matthew Scoggin: 10 pts

(Madison Tournament)
*Consolation*
Mark Twain: 47
Cairo: 46
Brad Tonkinson: 16 pts
Bailey McMillen: 14 pts

(Marceline Tournament)
*Third Place*
South Shelby: 59
Meadville: 48
Alec Patterson: 19 pts, 10 rebs, 11 assists

(Non-Tournament)
Scotland County: 69
Harrisburg: 83
Aaron Buford: 22 pts, 6 rebs

Marion County: 33
Novinger: 63

-- IHSAA
Fairfield: 61
Fort Madison: 71
CJ Richardson: 18 pts

Central Lee: 50
WACO: 22
Rick Galle: 16 pts

Holy Trinity: 42
Burlington ND: 54
Conner Conrad: 12 pts

-- IHSA
Macomb: 55
Monmouth-Roseville: 57
(Overtime)
Carter Fayhee: 20 pts

Beardstown: 35
Rushville/Industry: 32

South Fulton: 52
Bushnell-PC: 55
Dravin Martin/Jason Housenga: 11 pts each 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.