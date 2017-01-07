Rollover crash on Highway 61 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rollover crash on Highway 61

LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash near Durgens Creek on Highway 61 near La Grange, Missouri on Saturday. 

Trooper Kelly Hoover says at 10:30 a.m., a Chevy Silverado driven by an 82-year-old man, crossed over to the northbound lane and struck a Honda Civic driven by a 20-year-old female, and caused it to flip over.

Hoover says despite the damages, there were no injuries. 

