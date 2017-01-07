Local businesses look back at successful 2016

Owners at For Home & Her also said their past year was a successful one.

"2016 was a fantastic year for my business Potter and Vaughn. We really worked together with so many of our small businesses downtown."

Crocker says one of the highlights was being able to expand her business from her original store to the one next door as well.

"I started out with one room, and now it's double the size." Crocker recalled. "So that really helped with business."

Chris Taylor, Co-owner of For Home and Her also had success last year. He noted that Quincy shoppers continued support of local businesses has been crucial.

"They understand that spending just a small portion somewhere in downtown, all adds up to making a huge difference in tax implications of what we're able as being part of the district to pump back into our neighborhood." Taylor said.

And 2017 could bring even more success.

"Our retailers are really looking forward to having another great year." Crocker said. "And we will do that as long as we continue to work together, and continue to entice people to come and see what's different about shopping downtown."

Taylor agreed.

"We're having a whole heck of a lot of fun, and as long as we're still enjoying it, and our customers are still loving what we're doing, we'll still be here." Taylor said.

The district will be hosting their 39th annual Meeting and Recognition Dinner at the Elks Lodge on January 31.