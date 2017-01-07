Kids put the pedal to the metal in Hannibal

Kids got the chance to ride their bicycles inside the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center on Saturday.

On Saturday, the annual Pedal Power Event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation center allowed area children to ride their big wheels around obstacle courses.

The event was put on by Hannibal Parks and Recreation and Parents as Teachers.

Mary Lynn Richards of Hannibal Parks and Recreation said that the event gives the kids a chance to be active during the cold winter months.

"Well they've been inside all winter, and they're all bundled up, and they're full of energy so I think it's good for their brains." Mary Lynn Richards said. "It's good for their bones. It's good for their bodies, to get up and get active."

The event is in its fifth year, and Richards says they plan on hosting it again next year.