Local scouts help residents get rid of Christmas Trees

Cub Scout Pack Number One, went around Quincy on Saturday, picking up Christmas Trees for people now that the holiday season is over.

They charged $10 per tree, and scouts said the annual event helps them raise money for the many activities during the year.

"We do it so we can raise money so we can go to like, Camp, and do fun stuff." Boy Scout Wilson Henning said. "Like we spent the night at Zoo once, and so we can do activities like that."

After collecting the trees, scouts took them to a compost pile where they discarded them in an environmentally friendly way.