Police looking for information after man sent to the hospital

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police are looking for information Saturday after a man was transported to the hospital with severe injuries on Friday. 

Police said at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers and EMS responded to the 1143 State where a male subject was discovered unconscious with severe wounds to his face and hands. 

He was transported to Blessing by ambulance. Please contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers with any information about this crime. 

