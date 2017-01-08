Changes being implemented at the Lee County Sheriff's Office

New GPS tracking device to use for inmates.

Deputies getting new uniforms and equipment to better man the streets.

Sheriff Weber answering the phones again at the office.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber promised that change will be coming to Lee County. In just one week, there have been a lot in motion.

New equipment, new phone system, and a new outlook.

"Don't come to me with things you want, tell me what you need, and I'll get them for you," Sheriff Stacy Weber said.

Sheriff Stacy Weber and his deputies were getting fitted for new gear this week as he works to get away from the desk and out on the streets.

"Cops need flashlights, they need uniforms, new boots, and everyone is excited that they won't struggle to get those things," Weber said.

Weber's Chief Deputy Will Conlee says there were too many fatalities on the road, 13 in the county last year, and that needs to change.

"Get them out there on the roads doing police work, sitting in medians, voluntary compliance, if you see a sheriff's car sitting in the area running radar, you are going to slow down," Conlee said.

The phones are ringing again.

"People wanted us to answer the phones again, so we are going to answer the phones," Weber said. "We are going to find times in our schedules to do that. "

And there is a change coming to the county jail. John Canida has been named the civilian administrator. The staff got together and purchased a new GPS tracking system for inmates. This will eliminate problems and keep the public safer.

"We can keep track of them better and make sure they are not tearing up the facility," Canida said. "We have had problems with that in the past and I'm tired of paying for it."

Captain Craig Burch says it will make a big difference.

"I think we will see the inmates know what the rules are, if they don't follow them, there will be consequences," Burch said.

Finally, Weber's goal in office is to bring back community policing.

"We have a young department and we have a lot of good ideas and I am just ready to take the dog off the chain," Weber said.

Weber says he wants to get the K-9 program going as soon as possible.

He says he's also getting guidance daily from former Sheriff Buck Jones which has helped him a lot.