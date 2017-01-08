Dearwester named 2017 Miss Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Dearwester named 2017 Miss Quincy

Miss Quincy contestants performing on stage at the Quincy Community Theatre. Miss Quincy contestants performing on stage at the Quincy Community Theatre.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Eight women competed for the opportunity to become Miss Quincy Saturday night. Contestants competed in several stages to show off their fitness, evening gowns and on-stage performance. 

This years winner was Stephanie Dearwester. Sophia Marcolla was the winner of the outstanding teen. 

Dearwester was Miss Adams County in 2015 and was second runner-up at the Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant. 

A few audience members say the competition will help their friend in several ways. 

"I think it's going to help her because she wants to go into broadcasting," Ravin Knox said. "So it will help her there, with being better at talking with people."

"I think it will help boost her confidence with interviews too and her career," Kayla Schuckman said. "And helping her get better at that too."

Dearwester will now represent the community at the Miss Illinois competition in June. 

