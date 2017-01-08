Hannibal woman suffers serious injuries in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol said an early morning crash Saturday sent a Hannibal woman to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Trooper Fullers said 22-year-old Hannah Winn was driving northbound on County Road 281, six miles west of Palmyra, when she failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. 

Fuller said she was transported by a different car to Hannibal Regional Hospital. 

The crash report said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

