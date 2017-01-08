Driver suffers serious injuries in Monroe County crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver suffers serious injuries in Monroe County crash

Posted:
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Moberly, Missouri man suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning crash in Monroe County. 

At 9:45 a.m., Corporal Easley said 18-year-old Christopher Duvall of Moberly, Missouri was driving southbound on Monroe County Road 1009, three miles northeast of Middle Grove. 

Easley said the Duvall lost control of his vehicle due to the snow covered roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. 

Duvall was transported by Monroe County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Hospital and then by air evac helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. 

The crash report states Duvall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.