Brian Troutman is the producer for WGEM News Today.

He holds a Bachelors in Political Science from Northern Illinois University with a minor in Communications.

Prior to joining WGEM News in 2016, Brian worked at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago and contributed to the Huffington Post and several other outlets.

Brian is a huge news junkie, particularly for political news. In his free time, you can probably catch him on his laptop checking out his favorite blogs or watching Netflix.