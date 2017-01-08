Local veteran honors fallen brothers with art on his truck - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local veteran honors fallen brothers with art on his truck

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A local trucker is honoring his fallen brothers through artwork on his semi truck.

The truck tilted Band of Brothers represents soldiers like himself who suffer from PTSD.  

Sean McEndree grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa and was in the army for ten years.

After losing his friend in battle, he designed his first truck called, Fallen Heroes.  

He now owns and operates his own trucking business and wants to honor every veteran that's ever fought for freedom.  

“People have really got complacent about what it takes to keep us free and the price that paid for our freedom," Sean McEndree said. "The cost of being the biggest county and the best country in this world.” 

He says he hopes to continue to bring awareness of PTSD in the military and grow his fleet to five trucks for his business, Veterans Express.  

