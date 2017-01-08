HLGU students move into dorms to start spring semester

It's that time of year again. Families are helping their loved ones move into college and into their dorm rooms.

Winter Break is over and students at Hannibal La Grange University are eager to move into their dorm rooms and start the semester off strong.

"Its been really nice everybody's been really welcoming, my RA helped me move everything in so that helped things run a little smoother,” new student, Hannah Killian said.

Being a new student could be a whirlwind, but resident assistance Brooke Kicklighter says as long as you stay cool, calm and collected, and open to try new things it doesn't have to be.

"Just make sure whenever you go to school that your aren't afraid to try new things, your on a whole new campus and people don't know anything about you so essentially you have a fresh start,” said Resident assistant, Brooke Kicklighter.

Killian says she excited for the her first semester, but has some nerves.

"In definitely nervous because I'm not a freshman so people kind of already know each other but I'm excited to see where it goes,” said Killian.

"Its really a challenge being in here trying to make the new students feel welcomed, so we have a lot of dorm parties and hall parties,” said Kicklighter.

Although moving and starting a new school can be an exhausting process, she says she is excited for one one part.

"Decorating, I haven't got there yet but that's my favorite part,” said Killian.

The first day of class is this Tuesday.