A Class Above: John Wood sophomores gain momentum for Blazers

For the four sophomores that make up the graduating class on the John Wood Men's basketball team, bringing their Trail Blazers team back to national prominence isn't just a dream, it's an obtainable goal.



"I think from last year, us four sophomores knew that we didn't have a great season," said sophomore guard Lincoln Elbe.



"We're a lot hungrier for that and we're searching for that blood."



After all, when the heart of head coach Brad Hoyt's lineup has all had a year to mature, it makes all the difference.



"It's really neat to see some kids' maturation from their first year to their second year and I think we're starting to see that with out four guys this year," said Hoyt.



Making the most impact on and off the floor from the Blazers' sophomore class is the only one that has started all 16 games, leads the team in scoring and has been named a National Player of the Week, Gabe McKenzie.



McKenzie, who is averaging nearly 16 points per game, has taken it upon himself to help the team's freshman adjust to collegiate basketball.



"Coming into this year I felt way more confident especially toward the beginning," said McKenzie.



"I kind of took them under my wing, some of the younger freshmen because I know how they felt. I felt that same way last year.'



While McKenzie leads the team in scores, Hoyt agrees it has been McKenzie's leadership on the floor that has helped his team the most.



"I think Gabe's personality and leadership has continued to grow exponentially since his freshman year," he said.



As it turns out, it's not just what McKenzie can do with the ball but what he can do without it as well, says Elbe.



"He's been fun to play with the last couple of years," said the sophomore.



"It helps out my stats knowing that I have someone like that near me so I know that I can drive and kick it to him and he has an open shot."



With the likes of McKenzie and other sophomore leaders Lincoln Elbe, Larry Plummer, and Danilo Ranger, John Wood has swung momentum in its favor with a three game winning streak. However, McKenzie says their story won't end there because of an already tough schedule.



"We've seen some of the best teams we'll play, already. That helps us out and gives us a lot of confidence," he said.



?The Blazers' conference schedule doesn't get started until the end of the month, however, John Wood will have its hands full. They hit the road Wednesday to take on Southeastern in Burlington to try and win their fourth in a row.