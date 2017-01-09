City of Keokuk could be getting a dental clinic

Location of the land where the clinic could be built behind Connection Bank.

Full layout showing 17th and Main along with Wendy's and Connection Bank.

Square footage of the building on a layout design.

A new dental clinic could be coming to Keokuk.

Mayor Tom Marion says Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa wants to build a 6,000 square foot facility off 17th and Main behind Connections Bank.

The city has completed a state grant application for around $500,000 dollars so they can complete the project which will cost between $1.5 and $2 million.

Marion says there's a great need for dental care in the city.

"The CHC will not refuse to treat any patients," Marion said. "The low-income, medicaid, and even people with no insurance will be the primary recipients of this care."

"These are assets to Keokuk from a quality of life standpoint," Marion said. "If a business is looking to locate here they are going to look at schools, hospitals, medical treatment, so this is a big gain for Keokuk."

Marion expects to get a response from state in a few months.

HCH says they also plan to expand 14,480 square feet in the future.

The center will employ 7-10 people but hope to expand their staff to 20.