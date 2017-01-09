Malls having trouble keeping big name retail stores

The Mall owns the strip Mall on Broadway and says it's 100% full.

Well-known brands like Macy's and JCPenney have announced recent store closures.

It's becoming more clear that department stores are no longer the face of retail

Empty spaces and closed doors.

Stores like the JCPenney at the Quincy Mall are collecting dust.

"I just hope that they would bring a bigger retailer down here to kind of draw traffic," Payless ShoeSource Employee Veronica Lawson said.

Go Games and Toys employee Allison Helton says she shopped at JC Penney's and Deb's often. But because of her tight budget, she says the stores have been sorely missed.

"I have to go to a different town to go buy a homecoming dress cause there's nothing really in Quincy to buy for a cheap price," Helton said.

Big department stores are slowly becoming a thing of the past.

As a result, foot traffic patterns have changed inside the mall.

"I think it impacts stores on this side of the mall, Lawson said. "Because a lot of customers, I see them almost make it here and then they'll kind of say 'Oh, there's nothing down there and kind of turn away."

Now, the Quincy Mall doesn't only own the mall itself. It also owns this strip mall to its right and this strip mall facing Broadway. And these two locations have seen more permanent tenants.

"The lot on Broadway there has been 100% occupied ever since we put that up," Quincy Mall Property Manager, Mike Jenkins said.

Challenges like strip malls have hurt department stores. In a recent Wall Street Journal Report, average productivity has dropped 24% to $165 per square foot since 2006.

While the retail world may be shifting away from department stores, Tri-State residents are hopeful that their mall remains open.

"It's somewhere I can come with my kids and shop and they can also enjoy a little time too," Quincy resident Jordan Law said.

A national furniture retailer is one of the stores interested in the JCPenney's location, but a formal deal has not been reached.