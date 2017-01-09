UPDATE: Victims in Canton fatal fire revealed

Two people died after a fire fully engulfed a mobile home early Monday morning, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold said Carrie Motley, 59, and her son, Jacob Motley, 32, died in the fire. He said it appeared the two died from smoke inhalation.

Canton Fire Chief Joe LaCount said the home in the 300 block of Jefferson was fully engulfed when crews arrived just before 1 a.m. He said they are unsure of what caused the fire, but fire marshals were called in to investigate.

"We had to start defensive, but we have to move quickly so we can try to get in as soon as possible and still be safe for our crew," LaCount said."When you have the fear of someone inside, you have to act quickly to get entry."

One neighbor was in shock when he heard the news.

"It's heart breaking," neighbor Freddie Bachman said. "To find somebody that you know, and they lose their family, it's just kind of hard."

A neighbor says her husband woke up to the sound of the engines, struck with sadness of what happened to two former coworkers.

"It's very terrible especially when it's a mother and her son," Tiffany Laudell said.

She says the news is hitting the family hard.

"They're not taking it so well," Laudell said. "Loss, grief, anger. All of the above. Everybody wants to know why or how. Sometimes you just got to go day by day."

Firefighters tried everything they could to make this emergency call anything but a tragedy.

"Everything actually moved as smoothly as it could considering the circumstances surrounding it," LaCount added.

The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical in nature, according to Arnold.