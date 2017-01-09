Quincy University receives $1 million donation

Quincy University is announcing it has received a one million dollar donation from an anonymous donor. This coming at a crucial time for QU as it deals with a financial crisis.

QU officials said this donation will go a long way towards helping the university dig out of a $5 million dollar hole in it's budget.

QU's Chief Operating Officer Phil Conover said this money will help cover bills and day-to-day expenses.

However, Conover said there is still a long way to go in the five year plan to get finances back on track. QU cut twenty-one jobs and dropped 20 courses in 2016, but there could be more cut in the next six months.

"There may be some," Conover said. "We're not sure yet what that total footprint is going to look like, but that's where we're going next. We have to increase revenues and we have to lower expenses. It's not rocket science, we know what we have to do."

Conover says it's part of the plan to become more productive with what they have.

"That's really the focus on this more so than who's going to get cut or not going to get cut," Conover said. "It's a matter of making the University run more efficiently. If you want best practices in a University."

Conover said on the bright side, with this donation they are almost a third of the way to their financial recovery goal of $7 million dollars. He said they also plan to put a big emphasis on marketing and reaching new students in order to get enrollment up and get more money flowing into the University.

You can read much more about the donation and the impact it'll have on the university in Monday's edition of the Herald-Whig. You can also read the Whig's article here.

