Man falls down elevator shaft in Quincy

Emergency crews at 609 Vermont after a man fell down an elevator shaft.

A man was injured Monday morning in Quincy when he fell down an elevator shaft, according to fire officials.

Asst. Fire Chief James Pioch said the fire department was called to 609 Vermont at 9:28 a.m. He said a man fell about 20 to 30 feet down the elevator shaft.

Pioch said the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. The severity of the victim's injuries was not available.

The building was recently purchased by Adams County as part of the new jail project.

Adams County Board Chair Les Post said the person was either the previous owner or someone working for him. He said work was being done to clean out the building.

Post didn't know the man's condition.