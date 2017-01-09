Separate boil orders issued in Hannibal

The Hannibal Board of Public Works issued two separate boil orders Monday afternoon.

The first boil order affects residents on Darr, from St. Charles to Market Street; 29th Street, from Bowling Avenue north to 1630 29th St.; Marion Street, from Market Street and Market Street from Darr to 2623 Market St.

That boil order will be in effect until Wednesday.

The second order affects residents on Overhill, from Greenway to Marsh; Sunset, from Greenway to Sunnyside; and the east side of Hillside, from Greenway to Sunnyside.

The order will be in effect from Monday at 1 p.m. to Wednesday at 1 p.m.

You can find up-to-date information at HBPW's website.