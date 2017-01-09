Quincy's McGaughey becomes self-made man in fifth season

When Quincy University men's basketball coach Marty Bell walked into the Illini West High School gym more than five years ago to recruit a 6'8" senior Evan McGaughey he saw one impressive thing.



"I saw what raw talent he had," recalled Bell. "The thing that he was missing was repetition because of injuries."



Five years later, McGaughey, now in his senior season with the Hawks, is second on the team in scoring and a long way from his days as a high school standout plagued by knee injuries.



"You always want to be one of the top players on your team," said McGaughey.



"Coming here, I knew what type of team we would have with the recruits we would have coming in."



After red-shirting his first year at QU, McGaughey took it upon himself to improve and become the type of player Bell thought he could be when he walked into his high school gyms more than five years ago.



"You just have to continually keep getting better to compete at this level because the GLVC is probably one of the top conference in Division II," said the senior.



It's a scenario McGaughey only dreamed of and Bell only hoped for to come true. However, according to Bell, Evan's success is all on the senior.



"Evan had to put the work in in the weight room, had to put the work in on the court, had to buy into what we were doing and believe that he could be that player," said Bell.



Now, McGaughey has one final season to play in front of friends and family. With a (15-1) team he helps lead, the fifth-year senior seems to be making the best of it.



