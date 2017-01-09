New law has big consequences for teen bullies

Fights at school could have big consequences in Missouri, and students could end up being felons.

"It's going to require school districts to investigate or report to law enforcement acts that students do that could cause mental anguish to one student or another," Palmyra Superintendent Eric Churchwell said.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said the law also adds a fourth statute--making "assault in the fourth degree" a class E felony. But, Bogue doesn't see police or prosecutors being overly heavy-handed with students, even with the new law.

"We don't want to have the impression that we are going to have all the school kids that get into a scuffle facing a felony charge," Bogue said. "I don't think that's the real intent of the way we need to proceed."

This would only be used for students 17 and older. Younger students would be dealt with on a juvenile case level.

Churchwell said he's glad to see the legislature paying attention to the issue, but he thinks felony charges for fighting at school will be rare.

"The thing is we want to make sure our kids are safe," Churchwell said. "At the same time, we want to use common sense in how we look at offensives and discipline students and those things. Its kind of uncharted waters for all public schools in Missouri."

If Charged with a class E Felony, students could face up to four years in the department of corrections or a year in the county jail. Fines could total $10,000.

You can read the full statute here.