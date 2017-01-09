Keokuk working to bring housing rehab project to north side

Single Family homes can get improvements if they apply for housing rehab project.

City leaders in Keokuk are making a push to help clean up some of the rundown homes around town.

The goal is to fix the homes without forcing families to pay for the work themselves.

Homes on the north side of Keokuk from 5th to 9th Street have serious problems, bricks are falling out, windows are broken, and many are a safety hazard.

That's why the city is looking for help to clean them up.

Behind the front door at 205 North 7th Street, Craig Smith is making changes to his uncle's home.

"It was torn up and abandoned and he is trying to get it back together," Smith said.

Smith is spraying the walls, killing the germs in the house, and rebuilding, hoping someone could live in it again.

"It's looking pretty bad, so it will take a while," Smith said.

The City of Keokuk is hoping others will follow Smith's lead, and there may be some help on the way to make that happen.

Community Development Director Pam Broomhall said they have applied for a state grant of $232,994 to fix homes on the north side.

"The impact for our community as a whole is that we are stabilizing our housing stock," Broomhall said.

Broomhall said 45 percent of the homes were built before 1939.

"At one time, Keokuk was a beautiful place to live but right now, it's behind the eight ball," Keokuk resident Ben Heitmann said.

In 2008, the city fixed 10 homes on the south side as part of the same program and they continue to see growth in that area.

"There's energy efficiency, roof, electrical, plumbing, siding, and windows. So there are a lot of improvements that have been made to the homes," Broomhall said.

Broomhall said if the state gives the green light, families that qualify for the program will get $24,999 to make improvements to their home.

Smith hopes the money can help.

"That'd be pretty good. Real nice if everybody got into it and got it done instead of just leaving it like it is," Smith said.

The city will know by March if they'll get the money.

Residents who live in the area will get an application in the mail that they will have to then send off to see if they qualify.