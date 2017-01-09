Historic building in Keokuk being torn down

ROad Closed and crews working to tear down old "Palace" and Elks Lodge on 6th and Blondeau.

The city of Keokuk has to spend more money than they initially thought on demolishing a historic building on 6th and Blondeau that was known as the popular "Palace"night club.

Crews were out capping the water and sewer and removed asbestos from the building.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the project will cost $120,000. He says the budget has increased for demolitions every year.

"The more that you allow blighted structures to continue to exist in the community, the less investment we will see," Burnett said. "My goal and the goal of the council and the mayor is to remove the properties and address these nuisances and get Keokuk to be a place to invest where people want to invest their money."

Burnett says the demolition should take a couple of weeks.

He's received a few letters with people showing interest in the space.