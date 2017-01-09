Greitens' inauguration has local lawmakers optimistic

Quincy aldermen approved two projects totaling more than $1 million for pipe and street replacements.More >>
The Show-Me State Games stopped in Hannibal on Tuesday to promote its upcoming competition.
Quincy Public Library officials say they don't need to cut services just yet, but it could happen in the future.More >>
The Quincy Public School Board approved the schematic designs for the new Baldwin elementary school. on Tuesday.More >>
Palmyra School District saved themselves just over 1.3 million dollars in interest by refinancing a 2014 bond issue. The 6 million dollar bond had an interest rate of 4.51, the district was able to nearly cut that rate in half to 2.74 What this means for taxpayers is they will be saving 1.3 million dollars in interest over the next 20 years.More >>
A job fair and veterans resource event held at the Admiral Coontz Rec center in Hannibal allowed vets to learn about benefits and apply to jobs. Veterans employment representatives were on the scene to help vets brush up on interview skills and go over their resumes.More >>
A Local antique and auction house is shipping American antiques overseas. Antique buyers from Japan came to The Grainery in Payson, Illinois Tuesday to pick up over 1,000 vintage items.More >>
Good news for building owners in Pittsfield, Illinois, who have been dealing with sewer back-ups. The City has started work to fix the ongoing problem, which is right in the heart of town.More >>
Construction crews in Donnellson are almost done building the city's new library.More >>
