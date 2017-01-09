Greitens' inauguration has local lawmakers optimistic

Monday marked both a changing of the guard and political climate in Missouri as Repbulican political newcomer Eric Greitens' was sworn in as the state's 56th governor.



In his inauguration speech at the capitol in Jefferson City, Greiten's touched on some of the same themes he discussed the campaign trail.



He billed himself as an outsider, pushing for limited government and reform.



A crowd of more than 6,000 people cheered on the capitol's south lawn after Greitens took the oath. He then spoke for about 10 minutes.



“The people have spoken and a new direction has been decided,” said Greitens in his inauguration address.



From tight security, to events honoring veterans and police, there was a strong display of law enforcement at Monday's ceremony. Greitens's pro-police attitude and a tough on crime approach emerged in his comments as well.



“To those who will assault a member of law enforcement, to those who would steal from the needy, I assure them this. they will feel the might, strength and resolution of the firm fist of justice,” he said.



He also discussed reform.



“Our new administration won't back down time to political pressure or political correctness.”



And he added an attitude of no tolerance for those who pay for influence.



“This is the peoples' house,” Greitens said. “I answer to the people and I come as an outsider to do the peoples' work.”



Right after the swearing-in ceremony, Greitens signed his first executive order, banning gifts from lobbyists to state employees of the executive branch. It also prohibits any employee in the governor's office from lobbying the executive branch after their employment has ended.



Representative Craig Redmon (R-Canton) and Senator Brian Munzlinger (R-Williamstown) who both represent districts in northeast Missouri, say Greitens is a breath of fresh air. They say they've noticed a more open line of communication – much more than during Gov. Jay Nixon's time in office. And both hope stronger relationships can lead to a stronger economy in northeast Missouri.



“I think the economic development and the Department of Natural Resources regulations will see a big change, maybe a refocusing of regulations and how they're written to make sure they have some economic input as to whether regulation makes a lot of sense or not,” said Redmon



“I think this is a new era that we're going into,” added Munzlinger. “When I look at Governor Greitens coming in, he came in and sat in on members of the legislature being sworn – something we had never seen before.”



Greitens' speech at noon was part of a day of inauguration festivities that also included a 'salute to service' for police, military and veterans. The public was also able to attend a meet-and-greet at the governor's mansion, where lines stretched outside around 1:30 p.m.



Staff at the mansion estimated that roughly 1200 people were expected to meet Greitens and first lady Sheena Greitens.