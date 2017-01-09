Quincy Mayor looks forward to big projects in 2017

Quincy City Council took small steps towards big changes Monday.

At Monday's meeting, aldermen sent a resolution on vacating 6th street as well as selling off part of the JC Penney building to make way for a new retailer to the planning commission.

Mayor Kyle Moore says both the new county jail and filling the retail location were big undertakings, and looks to be taking big steps forward for Quincy and Adams County.

"You're going to see a lot of the skyline changes in the city of Quincy and that's exciting," Moore said. "The project like the jail, that takes years, and that really took a citizen effort to get that done. It's just a lot of pride in the community and you're going to see a lot of progress."

A public hearing on vacating 6th street will be held on January 24th at 7 p.m. at Quincy City Hall.