Chaddock donates to Great River Honor Flight

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More veterans will have a chance to take the trip to Washington, D.C. thanks to a generous donation to the Great River Honor Flight.

Chaddock representatives presented the Great River Honor Flight with $250 Monday.

They raised the money through a couple events last year under the theme "vittles for vets," where Chaddock employees and residents participated in a soup cook-off of sorts.

The next Great River Honor Flight, mission number 41, takes flight April 6th.

