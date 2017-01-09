Chaddock donates to Great River Honor Flight

More veterans will have a chance to take the trip to Washington, D.C. thanks to a generous donation to the Great River Honor Flight.

Chaddock representatives presented the Great River Honor Flight with $250 Monday.

They raised the money through a couple events last year under the theme "vittles for vets," where Chaddock employees and residents participated in a soup cook-off of sorts.

The next Great River Honor Flight, mission number 41, takes flight April 6th.