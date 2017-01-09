HLGU offers program to fit into busy schedules

If you're interested in getting your college degree, but are too busy to attend traditional classes, Hannibal LaGrange University may have your answer.

The Advanced Program is a degree completion program designed for adults that cannot go to class during the day time.

The class meets one night a week for four hours. You can get your bachelors degree in 18 to 19 months.

"There's so many adults that are stuck, especially women, our program is about 70% females, there's so many ladies out there that cannot be promoted, that cannot get that next step unless they have a bachelor's degree to get their foot in the door, "HLGU Advanced Program Director Marc Hurt said.

The three majors offered in the Advanced program is business management, criminal justice and social work. For more information, visit Hannibal LaGrange University's website here.