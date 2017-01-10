Monday's Area Scores - January 9

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Louisiana: 47
9) Monroe City: 67
Panthers: win CCC opener
Kirksville: 50
Clark County: 49
Zeb Riney: 17 pts
Indians: (9-2)
7) Knox County: 71
Westran: 27
Noah Talton/Cory Moubry: 17 pts each
Elsberry: 52
Van-Far: 74
Lathyn McMorris: 23 pts
(Hancock County Tournament)
Keokuk: 35
Illini West: 64
Jacob Bryan: 21 pts
Damon Wolter: 12 pts
Unity: 63
Southeastern: 30
Cory Miller: 18 pts
(Winchester Tournament)
PORTA: 64
JX Routt: 53
Calhoun: 65
Triopia: 68
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Louisiana: 22
7) Monroe City: 58
Kirksville: 12
Clark County: 62
Carissa Bevans: 19 pts
Lady Indians: (10-2)
Knox County: 37
Westran: 45
Mark Twain: 61
Silex: 37
McKenzie Lathrom: 28 pts
12) Keokuk: 41
9) Burlington ND: 51
Michaela Davis: 13 pts
(Lady Panther Classic)
West Hancock: 48
Brown County: 42
Kailee Pfeiferling: 23 pts
Mariah Markert: 18 pts
Quincy High: 40
Liberty: 37
Arianna Benjamin: 12 pts
Taryn Roe: 18 pts
(Lady Spartan Classic)
Payson: 32
6) West Central: 63
Lady Cougars: (19-0)
Carrollton: 41
Western: 52
Blair Borrowman: 21 pts (becomes program's all-time leading scorer)
(Warrenton Tournament)
Hannibal: 59
Christian: 48
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 53
Evangel: 60
Lacey Clark: 14 pts, 8 rebs
Lady Wildcats: (7-8, 5-6)
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 76
Evangel: 79
Alon Hemsani: 17 pts
Wildcats: (1-14, 0-11), 14th straight loss
