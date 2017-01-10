JWCC adds new certificate program

A local college is looking to meet the growing demand for nurses especially in rural areas.

John Wood Community College is working with local hospitals and medical groups to introduce a new certificate program this semester.

Healthcare assistants, or HCAs are highly sought particularly in rural areas.

At rural medical centers they serve as administrative helpers to nurses and doctors.

William Stuflick a dean at John Wood already ran a pilot of this program over the summer and says he saw positive results.

"We took five individuals and we ran a pilot and equipped them with this very same skill set and all five found jobs in the healthcare sector," he said.

Those interested in the program can visit jwcc.edu/hca for more information